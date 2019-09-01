Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $39.15 Million as Stock Rose; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position Held by Baker Bros Advisors Lp

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77 million, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.15. About 1.15M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company's stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 208,726 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl reported 27,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura holds 0.11% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 211,000 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Co holds 0.49% or 1.65M shares. Senator Inv Group Lp holds 1% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 373,500 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 225,754 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 1,257 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 268,555 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 46,565 shares. Advent Mgmt De accumulated 2,000 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 300 shares. M&T Bank has 4,056 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 24,598 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 0.16% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $75.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 77,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,800 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. The insider Barry Richard bought $159,250.

