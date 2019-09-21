Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Share Price Rose While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Upped Its Position; Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $59.35 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 160.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 4,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.58M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q EXONDYS 51 REV. $64.6M

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 9.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 19.99M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.53 million, down from 29.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.13 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.55 million shares. Parametrica Management Limited holds 13.27% or 12,650 shares in its portfolio. 279,100 were reported by Silverback Asset Mngmt Ltd. Sei Invs Com owns 2.59 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0% or 3,652 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cutter & Brokerage reported 13,000 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Limited Partnership invested in 690,708 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com holds 2.74% or 650,000 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested in 13,759 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,437 shares. Natixis invested in 2.02 million shares. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Miracle Mile Llc owns 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 16,890 shares.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.62M for 51.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 513,255 shares to 6.28 million shares, valued at $123.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950 on Thursday, September 5. $159,250 worth of stock was bought by Barry Richard on Monday, August 12. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.92% or 147,847 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication has 12,532 shares. 87,492 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 15,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,107 are held by Etrade Mngmt Limited Company. Sands Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.59% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Colony Grp Lc reported 1,716 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 7,400 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. C World Wide Hldg A S accumulated 115,329 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 8,438 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Comerica Bank has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. M&T State Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,116 shares.