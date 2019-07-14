Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position Held by Farallon Capital Management Llc; As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Market Value Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Position

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.47M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 962,730 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 183,703 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 4,252 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 54,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 17,894 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 3,327 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 9,160 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 385,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0% or 260 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 59,628 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 129,490 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.67% or 162,664 shares. 154,181 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Bancshares Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 146,445 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 216,724 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $287,091 activity.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $24.19 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $4.20 million was sold by Howton David T. $2.10M worth of stock was sold by Cumbo Alexander on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,574 shares. Weiss Multi holds 8,000 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 717,605 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 268,555 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Company accumulated 130,482 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 334,500 are held by Rock Springs Capital Lp. Creative Planning holds 0.06% or 129,690 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.26% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc owns 3,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 55,791 are held by Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp. Brinker Capital Inc has 2,297 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Mngmt owns 935 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 110,000 shares to 945,000 shares, valued at $151.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Translate Bio Inc by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).