Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Value Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Holding; Saturna Capital Trimmed Telus (TU) Holding by $518,000; Market Valuation Declined

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Telus (TU) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 411,640 shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 60.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 33,150 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 87,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 54,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.75M shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,623 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $91.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 18,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern Industries (NYSE:KSU).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,716 shares to 252,364 shares, valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,952 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of stock.

