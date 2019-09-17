Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding Has Increased by Opus Point Partners Management Llc; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Boosted Holding by $11.37 Million

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 961,374 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 142.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 62,110 shares as the company's stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 105,560 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36M, up from 43,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $176.13. About 572,851 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,107 are owned by Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 112,258 shares. Timessquare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.26 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System owns 13,171 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny stated it has 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 16,607 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested in 2,116 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 240,000 shares. 2,312 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt. 325,000 were reported by Rock Springs Cap Management L P. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,910 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 10,071 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 6,964 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 6,894 shares. Earnest Lc holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S. 5,000 shares were bought by Barry Richard, worth $437,455. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, September 5.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 49,630 shares to 338,861 shares, valued at $27.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 44,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,728 shares, and cut its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of The West owns 7,638 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,801 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 1.94 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 510,190 are owned by Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 1,100 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 6.34M shares. Alberta reported 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cleararc reported 3,806 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 78,530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.39 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest reported 118,785 shares. 37,692 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.08% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pennsylvania Company owns 0.04% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 5,841 shares.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019