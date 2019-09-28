Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding Boosted by Bokf; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Position

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 503,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439.44M, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 2.59 million shares traded or 117.78% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Bokf increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 4,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 26,415 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 21,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 1.54 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Plan to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Accelerated Approval of Golodirsen (SRP-4053) in; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 686,300 shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $325.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 851,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.27M shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. The insider Barry Richard bought $437,455. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $219,950 was made by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5. $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S.