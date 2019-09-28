Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $1.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 7,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 26,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 1.54 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 28,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.38M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,229 shares to 92,119 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 266,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has 67,081 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.52% or 61,010 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank accumulated 0.08% or 10,483 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated invested in 0.58% or 7,968 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategic Advsrs holds 0.18% or 8,802 shares. Barometer Capital Management holds 1.21% or 172,300 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 887,223 shares. Dupont Mgmt owns 192,076 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 70,489 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 490,332 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). National Pension Service reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 234,671 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Regent Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 9,772 shares to 49,424 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 2,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. Shares for $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. 16,252 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S. BONNEY MICHAEL W had bought 2,000 shares worth $173,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 2,667 shares. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 126,000 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Com holds 24,234 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 2,712 shares stake. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5.19% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 112,258 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Partner Fund Mgmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 546,786 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.36M shares. 6,639 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group. Earnest Limited Liability Co owns 31 shares. Redmile Ltd Co holds 1.77% or 412,000 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 147,847 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 92,181 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.