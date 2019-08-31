Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $862,869; At Bancorp Has Raised Its Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $512,441 as Share Value Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 32,934 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 22,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 4.87 million shares traded or 65.86% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 06/03/2018 – SYGNIS AG LlO1k.DE – SUBSIDIARIES INNOVA BIOSCIENCES, EXPEDEON HOLDINGS, AND C.B.S. SCIENTIFIC HAVE UNITED AS EXPEDEON; 05/04/2018 – Karma Automotive Debuts New TV Spot During CBS Coverage Of The 2018 Masters Golf Tournament®; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corp Announce Multi-Yr Content Carriage Agreement; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 09/04/2018 – CBS is now considering its next steps in the deal negotiations, said the sources; 20/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,545 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd has invested 3.47% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 7,241 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 3,703 shares. Fisher Asset Llc holds 24,598 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Jefferies Grp Lc reported 14,845 shares. Tobam has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 122,100 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Advent Management De owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited invested in 30,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Naples Global Ltd invested in 2,000 shares. Senator Limited Partnership reported 373,500 shares or 1% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communications, New York-based fund reported 900 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. Another trade for 16,252 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares to 291,281 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 2.55M shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Llc invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Whittier Tru holds 3,613 shares. 165,425 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 16,124 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 2,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.06% or 64,976 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.68% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department reported 28 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,318 shares. Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 384,200 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset stated it has 22,156 shares.