Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $15.25 Million

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares to 50,333 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 124,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated accumulated 42,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 4,661 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 3.47% or 845,168 shares. New York-based Qvt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,616 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 26,408 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 0.03% or 12,683 shares. Naples Global Advsrs stated it has 2,000 shares. Maine-based Schroder Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fred Alger has invested 0.51% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Stanley has 2,168 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,964 shares. Nicholas Inv LP reported 55,791 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares to 695,303 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 212,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

