Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $9.37 Million; Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $348,777

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 62,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 548,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.35 million, down from 610,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 1.17M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor -; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $81

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 26,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 63,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 19,559 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.55 million activity. 16,252 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $159,250 was made by Barry Richard on Monday, August 12. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 89,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ww Asset has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,312 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 126,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Ltd has 5,774 shares. 6,730 are owned by Partner Investment Mgmt L P. 40,165 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co. Geode Ltd holds 742,251 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Franklin Resource has invested 0.05% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Shine Advisory Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 32 shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 147,847 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. American Gru Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,725 shares. Botty reported 24,234 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. New York-based Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 61,585 are held by Axa.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.95 million shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $156.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares to 1,350 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 13,483 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 61,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Group Inc One Trading LP owns 32,621 shares. State Street reported 1.31M shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Pacific Ridge Partners Limited Liability accumulated 2.6% or 728,328 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 41,724 shares. Palouse Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 16,768 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,471 shares. Next invested in 7,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Inc has 534,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 36,000 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.70M for 24.08 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

