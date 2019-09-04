Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 128 18.70 N/A -5.94 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 11.99 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.97 beta indicates that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

$199 is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 129.53%. On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 9.77% and its average target price is $40. The data provided earlier shows that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.