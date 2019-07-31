Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

This is a contrast between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 34.31 N/A -5.42 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.98 and it happens to be 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Savara Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $203.56, while its potential upside is 36.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.