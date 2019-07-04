Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 33.39 N/A -5.42 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.44 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.98 beta indicates that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.34% and an $205 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 84.8% respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.