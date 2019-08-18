Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 26.96 N/A -5.94 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.43 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $203.56, while its potential upside is 62.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.