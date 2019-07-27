Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

As Biotechnology companies, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 34.25 N/A -5.42 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 10.30 N/A -2.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 98.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 3.1 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.28% and an $203.56 average price target. NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a -11.40% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. About 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.