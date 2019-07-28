Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 34.25 N/A -5.42 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 36.28% upside potential and an average price target of $203.56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 6.5%. Insiders held 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.