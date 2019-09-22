Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 123 17.80 N/A -5.94 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

12.2 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$199 is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 141.18%. Competitively the average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 243.57% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 59.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.