Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 34.25 N/A -5.42 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $203.56, while its potential upside is 36.28%. On the other hand, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 21.49% and its average target price is $16. Based on the results given earlier, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.