Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 123 17.80 N/A -5.94 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk & Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$199 is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 141.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.