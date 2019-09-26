Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 121 15.81 N/A -5.94 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.96 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.97 beta means Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $190.63, and a 160.21% upside potential. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64.5 consensus target price and a 27.95% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.