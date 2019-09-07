Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 18.72 N/A -5.94 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.97 beta means Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 132.21% at a $199 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.