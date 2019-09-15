Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

We are comparing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 125 18.55 N/A -5.94 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 320.32 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Its competitor CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $199, with potential upside of 131.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.