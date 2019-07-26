Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 34.13 N/A -5.42 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 408.29 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.98 beta, while its volatility is 98.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $203.56, and a 36.73% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.