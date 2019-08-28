Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 19.88 N/A -5.94 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility & Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta which is 198.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 14 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $198.13, and a 115.01% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.