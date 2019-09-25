Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 122 16.39 N/A -5.94 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.47 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.51 beta.

The Current Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $191.78, while its potential upside is 152.47%. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 98.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. About 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.