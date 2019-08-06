Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 33.14 N/A -5.94 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.50 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

12.2 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, with potential upside of 42.65%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.33 consensus price target and a 51.37% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 98.8%. 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.