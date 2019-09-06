Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Reaches $85.70 1 Year Low; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 12.16% above currents $48.84 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. See Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) latest ratings:

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) hit a new 52-week low and has $80.56 target or 6.00% below today's $85.70 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.45B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $80.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $387.12 million less. The stock decreased 3.73% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 1.33M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $209.07 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold Cisco Systems, Inc. shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 62.63 million shares. Ltd Llc holds 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 343,142 shares. Montag A & Assoc Inc reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Heritage Management Corporation has 2.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 681,015 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,261 shares. 53,215 were accumulated by Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Cumberland Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 614,929 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.88% stake. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 126,423 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management invested in 12,250 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Bessemer Gp stated it has 1.64M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.02% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company invested in 0.55% or 53,576 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $267 highest and $16500 lowest target. $199’s average target is 132.21% above currents $85.7 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 20 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20. H.C. Wainwright maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Monday, March 25. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $267 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Janney Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 21,377 shares. Pnc Financial Grp invested in 0.01% or 67,215 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,635 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fulton Financial Bank Na has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Orbimed Advisors Lc reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Mackay Shields accumulated 0.08% or 6.19 million shares. C Group Incorporated Holding A S holds 0.04% or 25,329 shares. 24,358 were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 323,308 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 254,302 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 4,839 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 7,914 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 121,420 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $6.45 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.