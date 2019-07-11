Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Reaches $155.82 After 4.00% Up Move; Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) Shorts Down By 0.47%

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.16% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 633,382 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $11.60 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $162.05 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SRPT worth $463.84 million more.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) had a decrease of 0.47% in short interest. NYMX’s SI was 1.35 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.47% from 1.35 million shares previously. With 69,800 avg volume, 19 days are for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s short sellers to cover NYMX’s short positions. The SI to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s float is 3.63%. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 122,469 shares traded. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) has declined 56.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMX News: 10/04/2018 NEW ONLINE COMMENTARY IN UROTODAY ON FEXAPOTIDE BPH CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS PUBLICATION IN WORLD JOURNAL OF UROLOGY; 07/05/2018 – Nymox Announces Relocation of Co Headquarters to Switzerland; 11/05/2018 – Nymox’s Fexapotide Featured in Broadcast of Grand Rounds in Urology; 07/05/2018 – NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL – COMMERCIALIZATION FOR FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE FOR MEN SUFFERING FROM PROSTATE PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH AGING & PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – NYMOX PHARMA – WITH NEW FUNDS, TO BE FINANCED BEYOND EXPECTED OUTCOME TIMINGS FOR REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN EUROPE & U.S. FOR FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE; 07/05/2018 – Nymox Announces Relocation of Company Headquarters to Switzerland; 11/05/2018 – Nymox’s Fexapotide Featured in Broadcast of Grand Rounds in Urology; 02/05/2018 – Nymox Announces Fexapotide Drug Symposium at AUA Annual Meeting San Francisco May 20; 07/05/2018 – NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP – INITIATED PROCESS OF RELOCATING COMPANY HEADQUARTERS FROM NASSAU, BAHAMAS TO ZUG IN SWITZERLAND; 07/05/2018 – NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP – PREPARING FOR SCALE-UP & COMMERCIALIZATION FOR FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE AS A COMPLETELY NEW TREATMENT OPTION

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 103.03% or $0.68 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.23% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. Cumbo Alexander also sold $2.10M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. 30,000 shares were sold by Howton David T, worth $4.20M. $9.43M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was sold by Mahatme Sandesh.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $11.60 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 856,246 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bamco New York stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,742 shares. Palisade Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.02% or 5,587 shares. Sei Co holds 52,611 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tobam invested in 246 shares or 0% of the stock. Atika Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.18% or 90,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 242,352 shares. 6,177 are owned by Wellington Grp Inc Llp. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested in 0% or 42,468 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 131,593 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 23 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $217 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. The company has market cap of $119.55 million. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease.