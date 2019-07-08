Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Reaches $146.24 After 8.00% Down Move; Badger Meter (BMI) Has 1.55 Sentiment

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $146.24. About 786,262 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trialThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $10.84B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $134.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SRPT worth $867.52 million less.

Badger Meter Inc (BMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 96 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 62 cut down and sold holdings in Badger Meter Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 21.77 million shares, down from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Badger Meter Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 55 Increased: 57 New Position: 39.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $10.84 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley accumulated 2,168 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 2,842 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 9,498 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Vident Advisory Limited Liability reported 1,964 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 26,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 242,352 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,616 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 12,428 shares. Amer holds 0% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com has 100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 500 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.06% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Mackenzie Corporation reported 2,412 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.19 million activity. Howton David T had sold 30,000 shares worth $4.20M. $8.47M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were sold by Mahatme Sandesh. Cumbo Alexander had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.10 million on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 103.03% or $0.68 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 32 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. H.C. Wainwright maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. for 470,820 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 106,021 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.61% invested in the company for 36,159 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BMI’s profit will be $13.69 million for 30.87 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.