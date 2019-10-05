Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) EPS Estimated At $-1.34; York Capital Management Global Advisors Lowered By $35.65 Million Its Nuvasive (NUVA) Position

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $-1.34 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 16.52% from last quarter’s $-1.15 EPS. After having $-3.74 EPS previously, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -64.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.50% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.25. About 6.05 million shares traded or 273.19% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) stake by 69.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 614,673 shares as Nuvasive Inc (NUVA)’s stock rose 9.90%. The York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc holds 269,500 shares with $15.78M value, down from 884,173 last quarter. Nuvasive Inc now has $3.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 368,977 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. Shares for $437,455 were bought by Barry Richard on Thursday, September 12. $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480 worth of stock.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta competitor files with FDA for Duchenne drug – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sinking Sarepta – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SmileDirectClub, Avaya Holdings, and Sarepta Therapeutics Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta up 5% premarket on positive data from SRP-9003 trial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $231 highest and $16500 lowest target. $189.44’s average target is 114.66% above currents $88.25 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Janney Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 27 report.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $6.27 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Inv holds 0.01% or 2,436 shares in its portfolio. 75,180 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 229 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). The New York-based Opus Point Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,023 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 388 shares. 965,989 were reported by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Avoro Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.40M shares. Gmt reported 125,400 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 2,116 shares. Amer Century has 0.06% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Apis Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.93% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Td Asset Mgmt reported 92,181 shares stake.

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $28.10M for 29.87 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did NuVasive’s (NASDAQ:NUVA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 68%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NuVasive Expands Cervical Advanced Materials Scienceâ„¢ Portfolio with Launch of Porous Titanium Implant – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NuVasive to Demonstrate Enabling Technologies to Accelerate the Adoption of Less Invasive Spine Surgery at NASS 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NuVasive to Participate as Double Diamond Sponsor at Scoliosis Research Society Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Checking the Performance of 5 Great Stocks You’ve Never Heard Of – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NUVA shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 22.70% less from 64.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Cap Investors stated it has 766,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,943 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 14,705 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Jane Street Grp Inc Llc, New York-based fund reported 8,267 shares. Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). South Dakota Council invested in 5,300 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 836,657 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 65,173 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Inc accumulated 15,575 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 6,145 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Mutual Of America Limited Com has invested 0.04% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Among 5 analysts covering NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. NuVasive has $6800 highest and $5500 lowest target. $64.20’s average target is -0.50% below currents $64.52 stock price. NuVasive had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, September 9. The stock of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 29. The stock of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.