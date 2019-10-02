Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) EPS Estimated At $-1.34; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Sentiment Is 0.91

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $-1.34 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 16.52% from last quarter’s $-1.15 EPS. After having $-3.74 EPS previously, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -64.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 79,948 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 58 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 64 sold and decreased equity positions in Prospect Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 36.70 million shares, up from 35.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Prospect Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 38 Increased: 38 New Position: 20.

Among 8 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $231 highest and $16500 lowest target. $189.44’s average target is 151.31% above currents $75.38 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 20. Citigroup maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Friday, September 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $231 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 2,436 are owned by Bridges Invest Management. 357 are held by Cornerstone. Hightower Llc accumulated 0.03% or 34,934 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 76,619 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Apis Capital Advsr accumulated 1.93% or 8,500 shares. Westfield Capital Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Partner Mgmt Lp holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 6,730 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup accumulated 225,205 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1.28M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 229 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12. Barry Richard also bought $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN also bought $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. 2,000 shares were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W, worth $173,480 on Monday, September 9.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $5.60 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 141,736 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has declined 5.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.78M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 16.33 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.