Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 126 19.22 N/A -5.94 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.12 N/A -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $199, while its potential upside is 123.39%. Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.75 average price target and a 12.56% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 0% respectively. 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.