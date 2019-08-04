Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 33.50 N/A -5.94 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Its competitor Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 and its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, with potential upside of 39.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.