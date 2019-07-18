Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Contrasting side by side

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 35.31 N/A -5.42 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.98 beta, while its volatility is 98.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 32.18% at a $203.56 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 44.63%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 4.5% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.