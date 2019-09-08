Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Comparison side by side

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 18.72 N/A -5.94 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 17.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$199 is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 132.21%. Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 106.61%. Based on the data given earlier, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.