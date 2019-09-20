Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) Contrasting side by side

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 123 18.42 N/A -5.94 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$199 is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 133.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares. About 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.