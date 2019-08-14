Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 27.22 N/A -5.94 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s beta is 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.36% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $203.56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.