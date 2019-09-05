Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 19.21 N/A -5.94 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.22 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 123.55% upside potential and an average target price of $199.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 1.1%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.