Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 122 16.84 N/A -5.94 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.84 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 145.65% upside potential and an average price target of $191.78.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.