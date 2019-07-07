Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 34.57 N/A -5.42 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.53 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.98 beta, while its volatility is 98.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Innoviva Inc. has a 1.72 beta and it is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 66 while its Quick Ratio is 66. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $205, while its potential upside is 35.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares. About 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.