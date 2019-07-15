Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Contrasting side by side

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 126 35.97 N/A -5.42 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 29.73% at a $203.56 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.