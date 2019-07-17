Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Contrasting side by side

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 35.33 N/A -5.42 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 236.92 N/A -2.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $203.56, and a 32.08% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 6.7%. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.