Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Contrasting side by side

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 126 35.79 N/A -5.42 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.98 beta, while its volatility is 98.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, with potential upside of 30.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.