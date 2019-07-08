Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparison side by side

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 125 33.54 N/A -5.42 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.08 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.98 beta. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.14% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $205.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 5% respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.