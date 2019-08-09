Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 25.21 N/A -5.94 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 32.35 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BeiGene Ltd.’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $203.56, and a 61.41% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $210, which is potential 57.92% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.