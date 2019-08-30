Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparing side by side

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 19.60 N/A -5.94 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.52 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 11 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $196.5, with potential upside of 116.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 45.4%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.