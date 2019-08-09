Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 28.53 N/A -5.94 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 53.08% at a $203.56 consensus price target. On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 172.31% and its consensus price target is $18. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 22.1% respectively. About 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.