Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparison side by side

Since Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 94 50.15 70.42M -5.94 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 19 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 75,170,794.19% -43.4% -26.7% AVROBIO Inc. 114,468,085.11% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.51% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $189.44.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 67.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.