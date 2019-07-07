Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 125 34.57 N/A -5.42 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.75 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 highlights Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.98 beta. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$205 is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 35.94%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 average price target and a 7.17% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 86.5% respectively. 4.5% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.