Sarepta Therapeutics (Call) (SRPT) Holder Venbio Select Advisor Has Lowered Holding by $19.85 Million; Riggs Asset Managment Company Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.88 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SRPT) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 945,000 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 749,473 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2719.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 1,523 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 56 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.52. About 1.40 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 5.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 0.76% or 14,235 shares. Courage Cap Management Limited holds 3.22% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited owns 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 432 shares. 1,403 are owned by Oxbow Advsrs Limited. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 5,188 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 22,837 shares. 162,853 were reported by Tybourne Capital Management (Hk). Permanens Cap Lp has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 902 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 31,223 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 52,419 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.72M shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt holds 1.86% or 21,640 shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 221,723 shares to 10.75M shares, valued at $263.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv invested in 37,300 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 94,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 676,508 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Lc reported 92,000 shares stake. Lmr Llp invested in 19,359 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership has 546,786 shares. Oppenheimer Communication invested in 0.04% or 8,683 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp holds 61,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management, New York-based fund reported 9,080 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Advisory Alpha Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,560 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Cwm invested in 23 shares. Pnc holds 40,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sectoral Asset stated it has 117,097 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. On Monday, September 9 the insider BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480. Barry Richard bought 5,000 shares worth $437,455. The insider BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.